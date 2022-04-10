Pacquiao bucks Lacson proposal to ‘share’ Sotto as VP bet

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Saturday thumbed down the proposal of rival Sen. Panfilo Lacson for both of them to adopt Senate President Vicente Sotto III as their vice presidential bet.

Pacquiao said it was out of respect for his running mate, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza.

“That’s objectionable because I respect Lito Atienza. His statement was he would give way only if Lacson would also give way,” Pacquiao said in a media briefing in Makati.

Pacquiao also rejected Lacson’s invitation for him to join their campaign rally.

“It’s unlikely that I will go to Sotto’s rally to endorse him,” he said.

Lacson made this suggestion that Sotto could be a “common candidate” for vice president after Atienza urged him to give up his presidential bid so that Pacquiao and Sotto could form a tandem.

Lacson turned down this request, and Atienza later apologized to him.

Atienza earlier said he was “very seriously” considering backing out from the vice presidential race to give Pacquiao a chance to forge a tandem that could win against former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

