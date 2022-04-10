Close to 300 passengers stranded in Cebu due to #AgatonPH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Close to 300 passengers were left stranded in Cebu on Sunday, April 10, due to Tropical Depression Agaton, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) here reported.

As of 10:09 a.m. on Sunday, PCG-Cebu has recorded at least 52 sea voyages that have been canceled as the state weather bureau hoisted Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in several areas in the Visayas, including northern Cebu.

These included passenger and cargo vessels bound for Ormoc City, Camotes Island, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

In turn, a total of 286 passengers were stranded in various ports in Cebu, reports from the PCG stated.

Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

It packs winds with speeds up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness reaching up to 105 kph while moving in a west-northwestward direction at a speed of 10 kph.

TCWS No. 2 has already been hoisted in the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita), and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa), and the northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon).

Meanwhile, the northeastern portion of Cebu covered under TCWS No. 1 included Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, and Camotes Islands as early as 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Other areas in the Visayas placed under storm signal No. 1 were the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and the rest of Dinagat Islands.

