Seth Fedelin posts a photo on Instagram: ‘Kape tayo?’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | April 11,2022 - 10:30 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Actor Seth Fedelin shared, on Instagram, a photo of himself with a cup of coffee.

“Kape tayo?❤️,” he captioned the post.

Netizens speculated that his post is in reference to his love team Andrea Brillantes, who made her relationship with basketball player Ricci Rivero official.

Some of his celebrity friends reacted to his post.

Tagging fellow actor Dominic Ochoa, Kyle Echarri wrote, “tara kailan.”

“Tara! Saan? Pag-usapan natin ang buhay buhay!”Darla Sauler also commented.

Fedelin, Brillantes and Echarri, together with Francine Diaz starred in ABS-CBN’s hit teleserye “Kadenang Ginto” in 2018.

