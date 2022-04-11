Leni-Kiko grand rally in Cebu on April 21, says senatorial candidate Baguilat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senatorial candidate Teddy Baguilat has confirmed that the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan will hold a grand rally in Cebu on April 21, 2022.

Baguilat said that the rally will be held a couple of days before Robredo’s birthday on April 23. He said it will also be before the team’s grandest rally to be held in Metro Manila on April 22.

Baguilat, however, said that the schedule might change depending on what will happen in the coming days.

“Of course, schedules can change. That’s the information that I wanted to share at least to the ground para paghanda-an nila,” Baguilat said during a press conference on Monday, April 11.

“Leni and Kiko are coming back to Cebu. Mahirap kasi magsabi na ito ang final date but definitely in the next few days after the Holy Week, there’s a plan that they will [come] to Cebu,” Baguilat said.

Baguilat is seeking election under the Leni-Kiko tandem.

During his visit to Cebu, Baguilat visited the Pagtambayayong Foundation Office along J. Alcantara Street. This foundation was started by Cebu City vice mayoral candidate Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez.

According to Baguilat, he noticed that those supporting their team are the youth sector, as seen in their campaigns this year.

“In many of the rallies of Leni and Kiko, around 60 percent are the youth,” Baguilat said.

Baguilat said that they are expecting more to attend the grand rally in Cebu.

READ:

Leni camp go grassroots campaigning in Cebu as polls draw near

Leni, Kiko woo Cebu voters during 1st grand rally

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy