What’s in store for us from the Happy Islanders Fam? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Happy Islanders are starting something new as a family!

This as Philmar Alipayo and Andi Eigenmann shared on their recent vlog post on Youtube the construction of their new surf shop and snack bar in Siargao.

Andi showed their viewers what they have been busy with lately.

Philmar and his business partner and fellow surf instructor are opening the ‘Kanaway Surf Shop’ in Siargao while Andi and her business partner Wena will be opening and managing the ‘Kanaway Snack Bar.’

According to Andi, it has been Philmar’s dream to open a surf shop and surf school in Siargao.

The surf shop is targeted to open this Holy Week and will be good for the summer for tourists to experience.

“It will be obviously, such great help to the surf instructors here kasi yan ang source of livelihood nang karamihan dito ay tourism,” she said.

/bmjo

