Recent survey: Margot, Cortes, Chan, Gullas lead in mayoralty races

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several incumbents in Metro Cebu are leading in the mayoralty race for the upcoming May 2022 polls, according to a recent survey.

Results of the ‘Boses ng Bayan: Halalan 2022’ survey conducted by RP- Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) showed that the current mayors of Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Talisay City are leading.

However, in Cebu City’s three-way battle, it is former Councilor Margarita ‘Margot’ Osmeña who leads the race after scoring 37 percent.

She was followed by Councilor Dave Tumulak at 34 percent while incumbent Mayor Michael Rama scored 22 percent in the surveys.

RPMD said they gathered around 1,200 registered voters in Cebu City to do the survey conducted between April 1 to April 5.

On the other hand, around 80 percent of the 800 voters surveyed from Mandaue City said they still prefer to have Mayor Jonas Cortes as their local chief executive. Cortes’ opponent, Olin Seno, gained 17 percent.

In Lapu-Lapu City, incumbent Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan edged out his opponent, Rep. Paz Radaza with a margin of one percent only. Chan scored 46 percent in the surveys while Radaza has 45 percent.

Incumbent Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas also leads in RPMD’s recent survey after earning a score of 65 percent. Gullas’ challenger, current Vice Mayor Alan Bucao, got 30 percent.

At least 800 respondents participated in the survey, which was conducted between April 1 to April 5, in each mayoralty race in Lapu-Lapu City and Talisay City, RPMD added.

