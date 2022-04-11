Scottie Boo drinks his first glass of grape juice

CEBU, Philippines—Kids always have their own cute little ways to our hearts!

Like the Skyfam’s baby boy, Scottie Boo, who seemed to have some good convincing skills and unique cravings.

Kryz Uy shared a video of her son, Scottie, getting his glass of grape juice from his dad Slater Young.

The Cebuana influencer also shared some of the cute and funny questions from Scottie convincing them that he can already drink a glass of wine.

Kryz posted the video on her Instagram reels on Monday, April 11, 2022.

“Starting them young 🍾😅

—

Scottie all week: “mama, scottie can drink wine” “scottie pwede na drink wine” “scottie want to drink champagne” “daaaad, can scottie drink wine?”

—

Actual bottle was sparkling grape juice from healthy options ✌🏼,” she wrote as caption.

Previously, Kryz also shared to her followers his son’s love for the Filipino street food ‘“balut” and “sibuyas dahonan” or green onions.

Scottie is the first born of the couple. He is turning two this June. ///

