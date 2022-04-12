OVP coordinating with LGUs of Agaton-hit areas

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said her office will continue to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) in areas affected by tropical depression “Agaton” to extend assistance there.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang coordination natin with LGUs regarding #AgatonPH para makapagdala na agad ng tulong sa mga apektadong lugar,” Robredo said in a tweet.

In line with this, Robredo assured that drinking water will reach Baybay, Leyte by lunchtime.

“Sa Abuyog, Leyte at Sogod, Southern Leyte naman, target ng ating volunteers to distribute relief packs by this afternoon,” she added.

(Our volunteers are targeting to distribute relief packs to Abuyog, Leyte, and Sogod, Southern Leyte by this afternoon.)

“We have been coordinating with volunteers since yesterday. Maraming salamat po sa ating mga volunteers na handang tumugon sa pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan (Thank you very much to our volunteers who stand ready to help our fellow Filipinos),” she also said.

Agaton made landfall over Calicoan Island in Guiuan town, Eastern Samar Sunday morning, the state weather bureau earlier said.

On Monday morning, Agaton weakened into a tropical depression. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was lifted in areas where it was earlier in effect.

Meanwhile, 11 areas are placed under TCWS No. 1 where strong winds are prevailing or expected within the next 36 hours.

These areas include the southern portion of Masbate, Eastern and Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte as well as portions of Cebu and Bohol and Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

RELATED STORIES

#AgatonPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Apr. 11

#AgatonPH: More areas in north Cebu under Signal No. 1

Agaton’s effects felt in Cebu

No work, classes in Cebu City on Apr. 11 due to #AgatonPH

Fujiwhara effect seen from 2 tropical storms

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy