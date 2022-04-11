AgatonPH: No classes in entire Cebu on Apr. 11

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Classes in elementary and high school were suspended in the entire island province of Cebu on Monday, April 11, due to bad weather brought by Tropical Depression Agaton (international name: Megi).

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) released a memorandum, declaring suspension of classes in all divisions in Cebu.

“The Schools Division Superintendents of Cebu Province Schools Division Offices are hereby advised for the suspension of classes and work of personnel in the Regional Office, Schools Division Offices and Schools,” read portions of the memorandum that was signed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 director.

DepEd-7’s announcement came after the local governments of Cebu province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City decided to suspend classes due to Agaton.

Several areas in Cebu, particularly in the northern portion, remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 1 on April 11.

These are the towns of San Francisco, Tudela, Pilar and Poro in Camotes Islands and Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Compostela, Liloan, and the cities of Danao and Bogo.

Agaton, the country’s first major weather disturbance this year, was last located over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte at 7 a.m. on Monday.

It has weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, with wind speeds at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching 75 kph.

The state weather bureau forecasted Agaton to dissipate into a low-pressure area (LPA) by April 14.

RELATED STORIES

#AgatonPH: More areas in north Cebu under Signal No. 1

Agaton’s effects felt in Cebu

No work, classes in Cebu City on Apr. 11 due to #AgatonPH

Fujiwhara effect seen from 2 tropical storms

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy