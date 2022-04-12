Cops after group of wives selling illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in the region are on the lookout for members of a newly created group that reportedly sells illegal drugs in Cebu City.

And this group consist of wives of drug suspects who are currently detained at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, says Police Lieutenant Colonel Lymel John Pasquin of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit in Central Visayas (PDEG-SOU-7).

Group members have a “flower tattoo” on their left arm, he added.

Pasquin said they learned of the group’s operation following the arrest of a 36-year-old woman and her 18-year-old cohort in a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Miguel in Barangay Lorega Monday night, April 11.

The arrested suspects were identified as Jurafe Ramirez, a massage therapist, and her neighbor and drug runner, Nicole Sanchez.

Police confiscated 215 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.4 million from the two suspects.

During their investigation, Pasquin said, they learned that just like the other group members, the husband of Ramirez is now detained for a drug case, the reason why she took over his business.

“Ilang mga bana nadakpan bahin ra gihapon sa drugs. Sila maoy ni continue og paduwa sa nga butang sa ilang bana. In short, gihimo silag bodega sa nga butang, silay gisaligan nga mag kupot sa butang sa ilahang asawa,” he added.

(There husbands were arrested for illegal drugs. They took over operation of their husbands. In short, they are being tapped to store, they are trusted to keep the important possessions of their husbands.)

However, Pasquin said, he is yet to determine how long Ramirez has been involved in the illegal drugs business.

They also have minimal information as to the identity of the other group members.

But what they know of right now is a very valuable information that will help in their ongoing investigation of other illegal drug players here.

Modus

During their investigation, they learned that Ramirez engages in online transactions and do not receive cash payments.

She would get instructions from her husband as to the time and location of the delivery. She would then send Sanchez to make the delivery.

According to Pasquin, Ramirez can dispose 50 to 100 grams of ‘shabu’ per week to clients in Barangays Lorega and Hipodromo in Cebu City.

Pasquin said that while Ramirez was not included on their drugs list, they have been getting reports on her alleged involvement in her husband’s operation.

Minors as drug runners

Based on their investigation, Pasquin said, group members also use minors for their drug runners.

He said that Sanchez, for example, have been working as a runner since he was still a minor.

“Mao nay naka meet up sa among action agent tong time nga naa pami sa case surveillance stage. Nahibaw an namo nga sya maoy tigtagak gyud diay sa butang. For short, runner sya sa babaye,” said Pasquin.

(He (Sanchez) is the one who meets with out action agent during the time when we were still doing case surveillance. We learned that he is the runner. In short, he is the runner of the female peddler (Ramirez).)

Pasquin said it took them a week before they were finally able to transact with Ramirez.

He said that some peddlers prefer the use of minors as their drug runners because they are not sent to jail when caught. Instead, they are sent to the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan.

Based on his observation, Pasquin said that most minors, who engage in this illegal activities are 13 or 14 years old and above.

And in most cases, they are tapped by peddlers to deliver a particular item without telling them what this is.

Pasquin said children might not mind working for these drug peddlers for as long as they earn.

READ: NBI-7 alarmed by presence of toddlers in Punta Princesa drug den

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy