Pagasa: LPA, formerly ‘Agaton,’ dissipates

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA), formerly Tropical Storm Agaton, that being monitored by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has dissipated on Wednesday.

Pagasa said in a weather advisory that the LPA dissipated at 10 a.m. The LPA was previously spotted 65 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar based on the 4 a.m. update of the weather bureau.

However, Pagasa noted that scattered rain showers will still prevail over Quezon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Visayas.

Agaton has claimed the lives of 43 individuals in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, based on the latest situational report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Malakas (formerly Basyang) was last located 1,535 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora and is moving northwestward away from the Philippines.

“Hazards affecting coastal waters in the next 24 hours, swells from Typhoon ‘Malakas’ will bring rough seas (2.8 to 3.7 m) over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao,” Pagasa added.

These conditions may be risky for most sea crafts, according to the weather agency.

“Mariners of small sea crafts are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while those operating larger vessels are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions,” Pagasa also said.

