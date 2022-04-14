Pagasa: Fair Maundy Thursday weather; Cloudy with rain showers in parts of Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather will prevail on Thursday, April 14, 2022, but parts of Visayas will experience cloudy skies and scattered rain showers due to the trough of a typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, in an early morning update, said majority of the country will have fair weather while some parts of Visayas and the Bicol region will experience cloudy skies and rains but not as severe the ones brought about by Tropical Depression “Agaton,” which weakened into a low pressure area earlier this week.

‘Malakas’

The trough of Typhoon Malakas (formerly Basyang) is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern Visayas, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Dinagat Islands, Pagasa said.

“Malakas”, which remains outside the PAR, was located 1,645 kilometers (km) east of Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 155 km near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 km per hour.

It is moving north and is not most likely not enter the PAR, according to Aurelio.

Sea conditions

The state weather bureau, meanwhile, said Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong northwest to west winds and moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.8 meters) coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate west winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters) coastal waters.

