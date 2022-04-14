Gun ban violators in Central Visayas reach 250

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers in Central Visayas have already apprehended more than 200 individuals for violating the existing election gun ban.

Data from the Regional Election Monitoring Action Center (REMAC-7) of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) showed that between January 9 to April 9, a total of 250 individuals were arrested at various checkpoints in the region.

In turn, the police also confiscated a total of 252 firearms, 49 deadly weapons, and 474 other ammunition.

“PRO7 will continue the conduct of better implementation of anti-criminality, anti-illegal drugs operations, the campaign against loose firearms, counter-insurgency, and the dismantling of private armed groups, which will contribute to the peace and order of the 2022 National and Local Elections,” Police Brigadier General Roque Eduardo Vega, director of PRO-7, said in a statement.

On the other hand, PRO-7 also reported that Central Visayas, together with the Cordillera Administrative Region, has so far recorded no incidents of election-related violence.

“The peace and order situation of the region is generally peaceful and manageable. The utilization of the Next Generation Investigation Solutions such as CIRAS (Crime Information, Reporting and Analysis System), e-Warrant, e-Rouge, CIDMS (Case Information Database Management System), and e-Subpoena, contributed enormously to crime prevention and solution,” Vega pointed out.

