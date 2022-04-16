Fuel price hike expected next week

By: Catherine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | April 16,2022 - 09:07 AM
Photo of gas station pump for story: Fuel price hike expected next week

| FIle photo

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices are expected to increase anew next week, local oil firm Unioil said Saturday.

Diesel may increase by P1.70 to P1.80 per liter starting April 19, according to Unioil’s forecast.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline may increase by P0.40 to P0.50 per liter.

The expected increase in gasoline and diesel pump prices follows two consecutive weeks of decrease forecast by Unioil.

