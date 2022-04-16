‘Agaton’ death toll climbs to 167 — NDRRMC

By: Catherine Gonzales - Inquirer.net | April 16,2022 - 10:53 AM
The total number of deaths in Eastern Visayas due to tropical cyclone “Agaton” has reached 113, the regional police confirmed on Thursday.

RISING TOLL – Rescue workers on Wednesday carry body bags containing the retrieved remains of victims of a landslide that slammed a village inBaybay, Leyte, days after heavy rains inundated the town at the height of Tropical Depression “Agaton” (international name: Megi). (AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Tropical Storm Agaton has climbed to 167, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Saturday.

According to the latest situational report from NDRRMC, 151 of the deaths were recorded in the Samar and Leyte provinces in Eastern Visayas, 11 from Western Visayas, three from the Davao region, and two from Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, 110 individuals were reported missing – 104 from Eastern Visayas, five from Western Visayas and one was from the Davao region.

Eight individuals have been reported injured, according to NDRRMC.

The NDRRMC added that 562,548 families or 1.9 million individuals have been displaced by the erstwhile tropical storm.

A total of 209,162 individuals are sheltered in 959 evacuation centers.

After ravaging parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, “Agaton” weakened into a low pressure area on Tuesday and completely dissipated on Wednesday.

