What’s in binignit?

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – It’s that time of year again wherein most, if not all, of the Cebuano families get to prepare binignit (sweet stew).

Binignit is often associated with the Good Friday celebration because it is meat-free and is ideal for the sunny weather.

It has landang (palm flour jelly balls); pilit (sticky rice); and slices of saba bananas, kamote (sweet potato), gabby (taro) or ube (purple yam) cooked in coconut milk.

For its sweet taste, you add muscovado or brown sugar.

And to make this yummy treat even more appealing to the eyes and the taste buds, one may add langka (jackfruit) and cooked sago pearls.

Unsa man, luto na ang inyong binignit dinha?

/bmjo

