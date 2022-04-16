Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay delight fans with their couple stunt 

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | April 16,2022 - 08:29 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Ellen Adarna shares other couple-stunt snaps on the beach with her husband Derek Ramsay. 

“We dont have much photos 🥰,” she captioned the photos. 

 

Netizens and fans swooned over the photos and shared their reactions in the comment section. 

“Love this couple alot❤️❤️,” one fan said.

Some of them were also challenged by the photos, “Tabaaang daghan na sad mabali 🤣🤣.”

“Why are you guys making it hard everytime? 😂🤣,” another one said.

The celebrity couple is known for their stunt challenge. A lot of netizens also made their own versions of the stunts while some shared some of their funny versions.

Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in November 2021. Last month, Ramsay marks one year since he proposed to the actress, saying it was “the best decision” of his life. 

 

