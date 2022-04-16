Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay delight fans with their couple stunt 

CEBU, Philippines — Ellen Adarna shares other couple-stunt snaps on the beach with her husband Derek Ramsay.

“We dont have much photos 🥰,” she captioned the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Adarna Ramsay (@maria.elena.adarna)

Netizens and fans swooned over the photos and shared their reactions in the comment section.

“Love this couple alot❤️❤️,” one fan said.

Some of them were also challenged by the photos, “Tabaaang daghan na sad mabali 🤣🤣.”

“Why are you guys making it hard everytime? 😂🤣,” another one said.

The celebrity couple is known for their stunt challenge. A lot of netizens also made their own versions of the stunts while some shared some of their funny versions.

Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in November 2021. Last month, Ramsay marks one year since he proposed to the actress, saying it was “the best decision” of his life.

RELATED STORIES

Netizens share hilarious versions of Ellen-Derek stunt challenge

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy