CCTO warns of heavy congestion at SRP during BBM-Sara grand rally

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Motorists are advised to avoid use of the Cebu South Coastal Road on Monday, April 18.

Heavy traffic volume is expected in the area starting at 1 p.m., the official start of the UniTeam Festival Rally Cebu that will be held at the City de Mari that is located at the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Sa ubang motorista nga moagi sa SRP CSCR, pahibaw mi daan nga mo taas ang volume sa ka traffic, posible sugod sa ala una sa hapon pataas. Salamat sa pagsabot,” the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said in an advisory released Saturday night, April 16.

(To motorists that will pass along the SRP CSCR, we would just like to warn you early that that there will be a high volume of traffic there, possibly starting from 1 p.m. upward. Thanks for understanding.)

READ: Uniteam Festival: Cebu City ready to host BBM-Sara grand rally

The CCTO advisory said that some of the roads at the SRP would also be converted into parking areas for Very Import Persons (VIPs) and other rally participants.

“Pahinumdom sa tanang motorista nga mu adto sa maong kalihukan nga palihug sundon ang atong traffic ug parking plan. Adunay lain lain nga parkingan alang sa mga awto ug motorsiklo. Sa tanang manambong, aduna usab mga buses nga e deploy ang mga Organizers,” CCTO said.

(Reminders to all motorists, who will attend the event that please to follow the traffic and parking plan. There are different parking areas of cars and motorcycles. To all of those who would attend, we also have buses that the organizers will deploy.)

A “No Parking Zone” will be implement at the CSCR during the duration of the grand rally, CCTO added.

On Thursday, April 21, it will be the turn of the Leni-Kiko tandem to also gather their Cebu supports for their grand rally that will be held at the North Reclamation Area in Mandaue City.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu allies prepare for Leni-Kiko grand rally on April 21

Cebu group UMDA promises 300,000 votes for BBM-Sara tandem

/ dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy