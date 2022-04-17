Andi shares what it feels like to see her eldest child grow up

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pre-teens go through a lot of physical, emotion, cognitive and even social changes.

And these changes also affect the people around them, especially their parents.

Vlogger and mom of three, Andi Eigenmann, admits that she is doing a lot of adjustments as her eldest child, Elle, is now 10-years-old.pre

In an Instagram post, Andi, 31, shared that even taking photos with Elle is now difficult to do.

“Pictures coming rare with this beaut lately. She’s been busy growing up, that’s why! I had to come up to her and ask a favor from one of her friends to take this pic,” said Andi.

Andi said she feels a little sentimental as she watches Ellie grow up and start to also create fun memories with her friends in Siargao Island.

“Her circle has been growing on the island and it has been contributing to her character. Growing up to be so playful, and cheerful, and charming and so friendly! I love this girl!,” she added.

