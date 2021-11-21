Jake Ejercito shares cute photo of Ellie and Lilo in IAO

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Sisters for life!

In an Instagram story shared by actor, Jake Ejercito it can be seen that his daughter, Ellie, and her half-sister Lilo sitting side by side with smiles on their faces to celebrate Ellie’s 10th birthday.

Jake and his family flew to the island of Siargao last November 18 to celebrate Ellie’s birthday on the 23rd.

In some of his IG stories that day he shared the mini surprise his family did for Ellie.

And as they celebrate the birthday of Ellie on the island, fans of both Jake and Andi Eigenmann gush over the the photo of Lilo and her ate Ellie taken by Jake.

A lot of their fans are applauding Jake, Andi and Philmar for being so selfless when it comes to the happiness of their kids.

Lilo is always so fond of her ate Ellie that when she got back on the island last September she squealed for joy while picking her sister at the airport.

This photo is indeed special to both families.

While Ellie enjoys her week with her Ejercito family, Lilo, on the other hand, tries acting with her mom and dad and little brother Koa at home.

Lilo tries acting with mom Andi Little actress in the making? 😍👏🏻WATCH: Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo's two-year-old daughter, Lilo, tries acting with her mom in this short video clip that was shared by Philmar on his Instagram account. From being a little surfer to actress? Puede!! 🎥:Philmar Alipayo via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, November 20, 2021

Happy to see all the Happy Islanders kids happy on the island.

