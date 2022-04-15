Andi Eigenmann’s son Koa learns to surf: ‘Of course, this guy had to have a go at it too!’
CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity mom Andi Eigenmann’s one-year-old son, Koa, seems to be learning how to surf at an early age!
On Instagram, the proud mom shared some snaps of baby Koa balancing on the surfboard.
“Of course this guy had to have a go at it too!😃 if skating was what motivated him to start walking, I guess it’s surfing that’s sure has been motivating him to swim so bravely and well!” she shared.
View this post on Instagram
Eigenmann also shared some photos of her daughter Lilo enjoying the water with her surfboard.
“I find that a great way for little ones to learn a new skill, is simply by letting them have a go at it! Trust them as they explore their capabilities and support them as they push themselves to try,” she said.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Eigenmann has two kids with professional surfer, Philmar Alipayo— Lilo and Koa, and one daughter, Ellie, with her previous relationship with actor Jake Ejercito.
