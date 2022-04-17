Gloria Sevilla, ‘Queen of Visayan Movies,’ passes away at 90

Gloria Sevilla, known as the “Queen of Visayan Movies,” passed away yesterday, April 16. She was 90 years old.

Her death was announced by broadcaster Sam Costanilla via his Facebook page. Sevilla reportedly died in her sleep.

“Gloria Sevilla, Queen of Visayan Movies, has died in the [United States]. She was Sibonganhon. Tita Glo was 90 when she passed,” Costanilla said.

Further details on the wake are yet to be given, as of writing.

Meanwhile, Krista Ranillo, the veteran actress’ granddaughter, paid tribute to Sevilla while expressing grief over her passing, as seen on Ranillo’s Instagram page today, April 17.

“I’m so thankful we were able to spend time ever since you moved here to the [U.S.]. It’s still not enough time. I wish we had more time,” she said. “It’s been 10 days since we last saw each other and my heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krista Ranillo Lim (@kristaranillo)

Sevillla starred in numerous Visayan films including “Badlis sa Kinabuhi” (1969) and “Gimingaw Ako” (1973), for both she bagged Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) best actress awards. She received the Gawad Urian Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, and in the same year starred in “Pagbalik” where she worked alongside her daughter, actress Suzette Ranillo. JB

