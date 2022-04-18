Cebu City remembers Don Vicente Yap Sotto

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City commemorated the 145th birth anniversary of Don Vicente Yap Sotto, the ‘Father of Cebuano Journalism, Language, and Literature,’ with a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday, April 18, 2022.

The wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the vicinity of the Rizal Memorial Library and Museum Building located along Osmeña Boulevard, here.

The event was graced by Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros and vice presidential candidate, Senator Vicente Sotto III, who served as the event’s guest speaker.

Sotto said that the last time he was in Cebu City for his grandfather’s birth anniversary was in 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic started here.

Sotto said it is crucial to commemorate his grandfather’s birth anniversary, especially with the advent of fake news in social media.

“With the advent of social media, malaking bagay that my grandfather’s legacy on journalism, and particularly the Cebuano literature, is highlighted,” Sotto said.

“The youth is indeed our hope. It is upon us to share and educate them of our intrinsic history. It is through history that reveals our past which will hopefully lead us to create a brighter future,” he added.

Sotto also thanked the Cebu Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission for continuously commemorating the life of his grandfather and giving importance his contributions.

Don Vicente Sotto is the main author of the Press Freedom Law, (Sotto Law, Republic Act No. 53). The Sotto Law protects journalists from being compelled to name their news sources.

Here are some photos taken during the said event:

/bmjo

