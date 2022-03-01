Miss Universe Philippines 2022: Four Cebu beauties to vie for the crown

CEBU, Philippines—Four delegates from Cebu will vie for the most prestigious pageant in the Philippines.

These beauties are Sashi Chiesa (Lapu-Lapu City), Isabel Luche (Mandaue City), Chantal Elise Legaspi Schmidt (Cebu City) and Lou Dominique Piczon (Cebu Province).

The Miss Universe Philippines organization posted on Monday, February 28, 20221, the official delegates for this year’s season.

At least 50 empowered and equally beautiful women from the different parts of the country were selected on the screening process.

During the screening process, each of the applicants were tasked to upload their introduction video and their personal answers to the question, “Why do you deserve to be the next Miss Universe Philippines?”

The final night is set on April 30, 2022. As of this writing, the organization has yet to announce the venue.

The winner of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 will represent the country in the international stage.

The reigning Miss Universe queen is Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

RELATED ARTICLES

Are you the next Miss Universe Philippines?

Cebu City’s Beatrice Luigi Gomez is Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Bea Gomez makes MU mark, ends in the top 5 with Pintados-inspired evening gown

MUP Beatrice Gomez is finally home, thanks Cebuanos for their support

/dbs