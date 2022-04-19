Election paraphernalia arrive at Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office has started to receive election paraphernalia that will be used during the May 9 polls.

The supplies received include thumbprint takers, envelopes, and ballot secrecy folders, among others.

The City Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of all ballots and all election paraphernalia that will be used during the day of the polls.

Lawyer Regal Oliva, City Treasurer, said they expect to receive the machines and ballots a few days before the election.

Oliva said the printed ballots will be sealed and will be vaulted in a safe room which will be guarded by the police and commissioned personnel of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Oliva said they did not know yet if they will be given new ballot boxes or if the ballot boxes used during the 2019 elections will be reused.

Oliva said all their personnel will be involved in the deployment of the election paraphernalia and ballots to the precincts.

“I have already talked to the city administrator yesterday that they have to turn over all the vehicles and drivers in Mandaue City to our office and my custody so that I can manage and assign drivers and personnel to deliver the ballots and paraphernalia sa precincts mismo,” said Oliva. /rcg

