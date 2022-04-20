Comelec to decide soon on Cebu City’s request for ban exemption on Odette financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Election (Comelec) has heard Cebu City’s request for an exemption on the ban on release of financial aid for Typhoon Odette victims and is expected to come up with a decision soon.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, the city’s Disaster Chairperson, told CDN Digital, that Comelec conducted the hearing on April 18 and 19, 2022, and the city government has been allowed to present all its documents.

Carillo said that the city argued that the distribution was already ongoing when the Comelec ban began on March 28, 2022, during the start of the local campaign period.

Therefore, financial aid should be excused from the ban. The city also presented its proposals for transparent distribution so that the public will not mistake the distribution as a part of the campaign.

“Two days ang hearing. I was informed na nga the resolution will be released this week. I hope nga marelease na aron next week makasugod natag panghatag,” said Carillo.

Carillo said that the city government has everything in place for the distribution of the P5,000 aid to Odette victims, which started distribution on January 2022.

Once they receive the Comelec ruling favoring the exemption, the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) will immediately deploy its personnel to the barangays for the distribution.

To avoid election violations, Carillo said no candidate will be allowed in any of the distribution sites including incumbent officials.

This means that even Mayor Michael Rama cannot get inside the distribution centers.

No campaign materials such as tarpaulins or posters will be posted in any of the event to avoid any misconception in the eyes of the public.

Carillo said that the public are reminded that the financial aid are from the city’s coffers, not from candidates.

With this system in place, the Disaster Coordinating Council is hoping the Comelec will issue the exemption because the Odette victims have long waited for the financial aid.

