Mandaue fiesta activities to return this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will again be holding fiesta activities, including the Ms. Mandaue pageant, after two years of being scrapped off the limelight due to the pandemic.

The city’s Mid-Year Cultural Summit 2022 was officially launched in a mall on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the event marks the beginning of the city’s recovery from the big challenges that it faced in the past two years.

Cortes added that the celebration with the theme of fostering resilience through Mandaue’s Cultural Foundations symbolizes hope and the resilience of the Mandauehanon.

“It shows how our faith, in God, in others, and in ourselves gives us strength to face any challenge, deep in the belief that as we rise up, we do it with the rest of our community. Together in Unity,” said Cortes.

Councilor Marie Immaline Cortes-Zafra, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism said the event is geared towards providing a holistic approach to achieving resilience for the city through the medium of culture and arts.

Kristian Marc Cabahug, executive director of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Tourism Action Center (MIPTAC) said even though the city is already under Alert Level 1, minimum health protocols will still be implemented. He added that it is the reason why most of the activities will be held in the Heritage Plaza which is an open area.

The activities that will be conducted include Opening Salvo, Coop Mini Summer Olympics Sa Kinaraang Dula 2022, Women Got Talent, Senior Citizens, and Persons with Disability Cultural and Talent Night, 10th Mayor’s Cup, Mandaue LGBT Dance Showdown, Liga Fiesta Talent Search 2022, among others.

The most anticipated and one of the highlights of the summit is the Miss Mandaue Pageant where 12 lovely candidates were introduced during the launching.

The candidates’ wit and intelligence were tested during the Media Presentation as they were made to respond to different issues and questions asked by the media in an open forum.

The Ms. Mandaue Coronation Night will be held on May 6 starting at 6:30 pm at the Mandaue City Sports Complex. /rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy