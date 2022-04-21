LTFRB-7 denies special permits for Libreng Sakay buses to serve Ceboom rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has denied the permits for 18 buses that were supposed to ferry supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan’s grand rally in Mandaue City.

Pink Cebu, one of the organizers of Ceboom, said in a statement that some of their volunteer bus operators were not able to get the special permit.

“Due to the REFUSAL of LTFRB 7 to issue special permits for our VOLUNTEER vehicles, we may have long lines in our designated pick-up points. We are asking for your extended patience and understanding. Please bear with us,” said Pink Cebu.

Persano Corp. applied for a special permit for 18 buses that they wished to volunteer for the Ceboom rally.

However, LTFRB-7 turned down the request because the 18 buses are already under servicing contract with them for the Libreng Sakay Program.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto told CDN Digital that because they already paid for the buses under servicing contract, they are not allowed to ply outside of their routes.

“Di siya pwede mohawa sa routa kay naa man siyay contrata nga mao gyod nay giagian niya. Pero naa miy gigaan nga buses of special permit nga dili part sa contract servicing, ” said Montealto.

Montealto added that they continuously give out special permits for buses that will be used in political events as long as they do not have a contract with LTFRB-7.

He said that buses with servicing contracts are paid P54 per kilometer which is why they cannot be pulled out from the routes.

Montealto clarified that the refusal of the special permit was not politically motivated as during the UniTeam Festival of the BBM-Sara camp on April 18, 2022, only non-Libreng Sakay buses were given special permits.

The LTFRB-7 said that they are only adhering to the servicing contract for Libreng Sakay buses. /rcg

