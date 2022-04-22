Comelec Lapu-Lapu: Power in schools restored in Olango as polls draw near

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Power supplies of schools that will be utilized in the upcoming May 9, 2022 elections in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, have already been restored.

This was confirmed by Benjie Dayondon, election assistant of the Commission of Elections (COMELEC) Lapu-Lapu City.

Olango Island was earlier devastated by super typhoon Odette in December 2022, including schools, wherein the power supply in the island was cut-off due to the extent of its damage.

Earlier, the Mactan Electric Company (MECO) promised that they would restore the power supply in schools before the elections.

“Na-okay naman ang Olango karon kay ang gipang-una ang naa daplin sa dalan. Pero ang mga voting centers, okay na,” Dayondon said.

(Power is okay in Olango Island now because what was fixed first were those houses and structures at the side of the road. But the voting centers, they are okay.)

Dayondon, however, said that they were also preparing their generator sets in case there would be brownouts or any interruption of power supply on the island.

They will also deploy generator sets for schools in the islet barangays of Caohagan, Caubian, and Pangan-an since these three barangays don’t have any power connection yet.

“Kining three islets nato wala man gyud ni kuryente, kaugalingong generator ra gyud. Mao to naa mani silay generator daan pero ang COMELEC mopadala gihapon mi sa among generator,” he added.

(These three islets they don’t have electricity. They only have generator sets. Although they have their own generator sets, the Comelec will still send our generator there.)

