Chan, rival spar over drainage project at back of Lapu-Lapu city hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The drainage project, Phase 1 of the project at the back of the city hall, has been completed and Phase 2 of the project the concreting of the road was still being worked on.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said this to belie allegations from a rival mayoral candidate’s Facebook post that the city government had an unfinished drainage and road concreting project at the back of city hall and that the project was already abandoned by its contractor.

Earlier, Congresswoman Paz Radaza (Lapu-Lapu City lone district), who is running for mayor in the coming elections, posted on her Facebook page pictures of the alleged incomplete road project at the back of Lapu-Lapu city hall.

“Kumusta 72.9 million pesos nga project sa syudad? Ano na? 3 years in the making wa pa gyud mahuman? Isa nalang gani kabuok ang nahimo wa pa gyud mahuman, GIBYA-AN nalang gud,” Radaza’s post read.

(How is the P72.9 million project of the city? How is it? Three years in the making and it is still not completed? It is just one project and it is still not completed, the contractor has left it.)

Chan, however, clarified that the project was only for the installation of drainage alone and cementing its surface.

He said that the drainage project started at the roads in front of the city hall going to Sangi road.

Chan said that the allegations about the project was simply not true.

“Nahuman gyud ang project. The project is drainage, it’s not a concreting of the road,” he added.

(The project has been completed. The project is drainage, it’s not a concreting of the road.)

Chan added that there’s a phase 2 of the project, which would be the concreting of the road.

The mayor said that he had already allocated a budget for the project which was included in the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) for 2022.

However, Chan said that the AIP, including his proposed 2022 annual budget, did not pass the city council.

“So ang ato lang dunay mga roads nga beside ana nga nangaguba, which we are about to repair. We allocated budget for that for the concreting of the road, but the problem gibabagan sa konseho,” he said.

(So what we have are the roads beside the project that were damaged, which we are about to repair. We allocated a budget for that for the concreting of the road, but the problem is it was blocked at the City Council.)

The majority of the councilors in Lapu-Lapu City Council are opposition and allies of Radaza.

