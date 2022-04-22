Hot weather in Luzon and Visayas, rain in Surigao del Sur, Davao – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The Luzon and Visayas regions would experience mostly fair weather on Friday, April 22, 2022, while cloudy weather with rain showers would be seen in the Davao region and Surigao del Sur, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The state weather bureau also said that hot weather with isolated rain showers could be expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas regions today, April 22.

Pagasa said temperature could reach as high as 34 degrees Celsius in Laoag and Tuguegarao City, 33 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa; 32 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila and Legazpi; and 31 degrees Celsius in Tagaytay.

In the Visayas, the temperature could reach 33 degrees Celsius in Iloilo; 32 degrees Celsius in Cebu; and 31 degrees Celsius in Tacloban, Pagasa added.

As for Surigao del Sur province and Davao region, the state weather service predicted cloudy weather with scattered rain showers due to easterlies would occur while the rest of Mindanao would have favorable weather.

Temperature is seen to reach 34 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga; and 32 degrees Celsius in Cagayan de Oro and Davao, Pagasa noted.

Most of the country, nevertheless, would experience fair weather conditions as Pagasa said Thursday afternoon that there were no storms forming within and outside the country’s area of responsibility in the next five days.

KGA

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy