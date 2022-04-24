Cebuanos, Ilonggos celebrate Robredo’s birthday

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Supporters of Vice Presiden Leni Robredo celebrated her 57th birthday on Saturday with various activities in Cebu and Iloilo.

In Cebu City, the Mga Gwapas for Leni-Kiko 2022 offered a Mass for Robredo, who is running for president, at the St. Xavier Chapel of the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at noon.

Youth volunteers also held a Walk for Leni at the University of the Philippines-Cebu. Other supporters at the Robredo-Pangilinan Volunteer Center on D. Jakosalem Street in Cebu City also distributed lugaw (porridge) and ice cream to people for free.

Lawyer Democrito Barcenas, chairman of the Cebu People’s Council Assembly promoting the presidential bid of Robredo, expressed hope that the vice president would be successful in her attempt to become the country’s next top leader.

“I join the Filipino people in wishing VP Leni a happy birthday,” he told the Inquirer.

“My fervent wish is that God, in His infinite mercy, will grant her more years in the service of our people, that she will be given good health today and the coming months so she could lead volunteers to victory,” he added.

The Cebu People’s Council Assembly oversees at least 53 groups that support Robredo’s presidential bid.

In Iloilo, hundreds of bike enthusiasts joined the “Birthday Ride for Leni” which was organized by the Bikers for Leni.

As early as 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Ilonggos gathered in different areas for three simultaneous birthday bike rides for Robredo in the Esplanade area in Iloilo City and the towns of Dumangas and Leganes.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas posted a message on Facebook greeting Robredo and recognizing the bike ride participated by many individuals.

“The Bike Capital of the Philippines pedaled as we celebrate the birth of a true leader with radical love,” Treñas said.

