Robredo’s 3rd visit to Cebu canceled

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo’s visit to Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday, April 26, has been canceled.

Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III confirmed that Robredo won’t be pushing through with what was supposed to be her third visit to the country’s most vote-rich province.

In turn, Davide apologized to the public, particularly the ‘Kakampinks’ in Talisay City, who were looking forward to meeting the Vice President.

“Sa mga Sugbuanon nga nag suporta ni Vice President Leni Robredo, mangayo ko’g pasaylo ug pagsabot kaninyo nga dili madayon ang iyang pagbisita ugmang adlawa (April 26) aron motambong sa atong A Better Cebu grand rally sa Talisay City,” Davide said in a statement.which he posted on his social media page Monday night, April 25.

(To the Cebuanos who are supporting Vice President Leni Robredo, I would like to ask for your forgiveness and understanding because of the cancellation of her supposed visit on Tuesday to attend the A Better Cebu grand rally in Talisay City.)

Davide confirmed that Robredo will not push with her visit after his running mate, aspiring Cebu governor Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, pledged support to the presidency of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.

“Since the Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago of my partner, gubernatorial aspirant Ace Durano, has decided to support another presidential candidate, it is obvious that he is bound to follow the organization’s endorsement,” explained Davide, who is a member of the Liberal Party (LP) and who has been vocally supporting Robredo’s bid for the Malacañang.

Durano and Davide are expected to hold a grand rally in St. Scholastica’s Academy in Talisay City, Cebu on Tuesday, April 26.

In a separate statement, Durano announced that his party, Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), has formally thrown its support for Marcos.

It ended speculations that Durano, whose clan under the Bangon Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) also backed Marcos’ Presidency, might be endorsing Robredo.

Despite these, Davide assured their supporters they will finish the gubernatorial race together.

“Despite our different choices for president, it has not diminished in any way our shared belief to continue our movement for A Better Cebu. On the day that we both filed our certificates of candidacy, we already announced to the public the possibility of supporting different candidates for president,” Davide said.

“From the start, our goal was not really on forging political alliances but more on who will support our cause, particularly the Cebu Priority Development Agenda, which was crafted by ordinary Cebuanos and 300 sectoral leaders… We have gone this far. Ace and I will finish the race with the same vigor, enthusiasm, and respect as the interest of the Cebuanos is more paramount over our personal choices,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Ace backs UniTeam candidates

Leni in Cebu again for Ace-Junjun Rally

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy