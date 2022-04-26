Ace backs UniTeam candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – History is bound to repeat itself, even in Cebu’s political scene.

Two of the province’s warring political clans and parties are now backing the presidential bid of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.

The latest to throw their support is no other than aspiring Cebu governor and former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano.

Durano, in a statement published on social media, announced that his party, Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), has formally endorsed Marcos as its presidential bet.

“The Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago, the national party that I am part of, recently posted a manifesto of its support for BBM. It was published two days ago & I was personally informed by PPP national chairman only late afternoon yesterday (Sunday, April 24),” said Durano.

Durano’s opponent, incumbent Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia and most of 1Cebu, earlier backed the UniTeam of Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The gubernatorial candidate is also a scion of the Durano clan that founded the Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) and that earlier pledged its support for Marcos and Duterte-Carpio.

The last time that the Garcias and Duranos backed the same presidentiable was during the 2004 National Elections. Cebu then delivered votes for former Pres. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Differences Aside

Durano’s announcement ended speculations that he may be endorsing Marcos’ rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, for the upcoming May 9 polls.

As a result, Robredo’s visit to Talisay City this Tuesday, April 26, for Durano’s grand rally has been canceled.

“As such, we apologize to those who expected VP Leni to attend such a gathering… We informed VP Leni’s camp of this development right after,” he explained.

But despite this development, Durano said, he and his running mate, incumbent Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, will finish the race for the May 9 polls together.

“Like Vice Governor Junjun’s statement, from the start, we already expected the possibility of supporting different presidential candidates,” said Durano.

“We’re truly grateful for all the support we’ve gotten the past few months from different colors and parties. Ang tinuod nga kadaogan sa taw nag gikan sa lain-laing kolor. If you also believe in the power of UNITY, we call on our fellow Cebuanos to stand with us for #AbetterCEbu,” he added.

