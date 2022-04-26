Kim Chiu on reunion with Cebuano high school barkadas: ‘Nag piti piti jud ang pag binisaya ani ba…Lingaw kaayo!!!’

CEBU, Philippines—Kim Chiu is back in Cebu.

This time, the Cebuana actress made sure she got to spend some quality time with her high school ‘barkadas.’

Kim shared on Instagram photos from her post-birthday celebration with them on Monday, April 25.

“CEBU for the second time in a week!!!🙏🏻💗Birthday still not over!!!!! 🎂🥂 one of the great bday gifts I got is to be reunited with my HighSchool classmates “barkada” kahit saglit lang!!!” said Kim.

She also showed off her Bisaya wit and humor in the caption of her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

“Nag piti piti jud ang pag binisaya ani ba, bitin lang pero that was fun and amazing experience for 1 1/2 hours abi nako ni balik ko ug estudyantis cherish school! 😅Lingaw kaayo!!! Thank you guys!!!! Sa sunod napud puhon.💗🙏🏻💗 special thanks to @verymaryty sa biglaan on the spot service.😘 hihi lig on!😁 ,” she wrote as caption.

Kim joined other celebrities last April 21, here in Mandaue City for the second grand rally of presidential aspirant Leni Robredo.

She celebrated her 32nd birthday last April 19. /rcg

READ: Xian Lim to Kim Chiu on 32nd birthday: ‘I love you and I’m crazy about you’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy