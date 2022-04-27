LTO extends registration validity of cars with plate numbers ending in 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The validity of registration of motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in four has been extended until May 31, 2022.

Owners of these vehicles can continue to use their units and will not be charged penalties and surcharges “until 31 May 2022 for the renewal [of] registration of said vehicles.”

This announcement is contained in Memorandum Circular No. 2022-2325 which the Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued on April 6, 2022 and was signed by Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante.

LTO said the extension was allowed “in view of the continuing enforcement of the nationwide community quarantine, and health and safety protocols due to the COVID – 19 pandemic…”

“The weekly schedule for the middle digit of said plate numbers shall be observed for purposes of complying with regulations on physical distancing,” read portions of the LTO Memorandum.

Owners of vehicles with middle digits 1, 2, 3 on their plate number will have their schedule on the 1st to 7th working day of the month while those with numbers of 4, 5, 6 are scheduled 8th to 14 day of the month.

Holders of plate numbers with 7, 8 as middle digits are scheduled on the 15th to 21st day of the month and those with 9, 0 as middle digits will have their chance on the 22nd of the month.

But despite the extension, LTO is urging vehicles owners to make sure that they renew the registration of their vehicles before the May 31 deadline extension to avoid the payment of penalties and surcharges.

/ dcb

