LTO-7 to public: Don’t flock to offices since licenses’, registrations’ validity extended

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is urging the public not to flock to their offices for now to renew their licenses and registrations.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec said that there would be no reason for the public to rush because the validity of licenses and registrations that would expire on January, February, and March 2022 had been extended to March, April, and May, respectively.

This extention applies to Student-Driver’s Permit (SP), Driver’s License, and Conductor’s License.

Likewise, expiration for the Temporary Operator’s Permit is also extended.

“Registrations of all motor vehicles with plates ending in ‘0’ shall be extended until the end of January 2022 and plates ending in ‘1’ shall be extended until the end of February 2022 without collection of surcharge and/or penalty,” said an advisory released by the agency.

Caindec appeals to the public for patience in the LTO-7 offices because the offices have been badly affected by Typhoon Odette.

Affected offices include Lapu-Lapu City Licensing Center in Island Central Mall, Cebu City Mega Licensing Center in SM Seaside, Mandaue City District Office in J Center Mall and DLRO in SM City Cebu. These offices are not yet on full operational capability due to the impact of internet speed on the IT system.

Furthermore, the rise in COVID-19 cases in Cebu affected the manpower of the offices as well, even when the capacity has been reduced to 30 percent under Alert Level 3.

The regional director revealed that a lot of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.

“Logically, it’s not just shortage of personnel, who were inflicted with Covid,” adding that due to Typhoon Odette some of the offices are experiencing issues with the internet connection.

“Our internet connections even in malls are not running at the same bandwidths now compared to their normal speed before, plus more erratic connectivity,” said Caindec.

The regional director is asking for the public’s understanding as the agency recovers from the aftermaths of the recent disasters.

