Old Loay Bridge in Bohol collapses

Cebu City, Philippines—Rescue operations are now ongoing for motorists and other individuals believed to be trapped in cars submerged in Loboc River in Loay town, Bohol after the Old Loay Bridge collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, April 27, 2022

Loay Mayor, Atty. Hilario Ayuban, confirmed to local reporters that the Old Loay Bridge collapsed past 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Ayuban said various disaster and rescue units, including the local disaster risk reduction and management office and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), are now in the area conducting rescue operations.

PCG Western Bohol station, in a separate interview, said they already rescued seven individuals, who are now being attended to by medics.

Here are more photos from the area:

Lt. Junior Grade Edzel Gonzaga of PCG-Western Bohol said they received the alert at 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Aside personnel from the PCG and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, those who joined in the rescue operations included the Bureau of Fire Protection, and local fishermen.

But Gonzaga said they are experiencing difficulties in rescuing those believed to be trapped inside vehicles underwater due to the river’s murky waters and its depth.

“The river is around seven to eight meters deep,” said Gonzaga in Cebuano.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates

