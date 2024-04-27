Kadaugan sa Mactan 2024: Over 8,000 locals witness reenactment

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Between 8, 000 to 10, 000 locals gathered at the Liberty Shrine in Brgy. Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City early on Saturday morning to witness this year’s Kadaugan sa Mactan or the reenactment of the historic Battle of Mactan.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said the gathering remained peaceful despite the presence of a huge crowd.

“As far as peace and security is concerned, there were no untoward incidents recorded. Nahimong epektebo ang atoang security coverage sa atoang president,” he said.

Security personnel that included uniformed policemen were deployed at the Liberty Shrine early morning on Saturday, April 27, to security the venue and the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

As early as 6 a.m., some locals started to arrive at the venue and occupied the bleachers there. They stayed on the bleachers until the activity was over and unmindful of the morning heat.

Ideals of Datu Lapulapu

In his speech, Marcos urged, especially the young Oponganons, to embrace the ideals of Datu Lapulapu and his men who risked their lives to keep their community safe from hostile outsiders.

“Despite being in a world incomparable to that of Lapulapu, we are called to rise against our modern-day oppressors-greed, selfishness, and divisiveness and uphold the legacy of patriotism that has been passed onto us through the years,” he said.

The President, who arrived at the venue at around 8 a.m., was joined by some of his Cabinet secretaries and Senator Lito Lapid.

Also present were local officials that included Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Lapu-Lapu Lone District Rep. Ma. Cynthia King-Chan, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Upon his arrival at the Liberty Shrine, Marcos offered a wreath at the monument of the first Filipino hero who defeated foreign forces to mark the official start of the activity.

Marcos stayed in the area for at least two hours or until 10 a.m.

Kadaugan sa Mactan

Kadaugan sa Mactan is staged on April 27 of each year to celebrate the bravery of Datu Lapulapu and his men as they defeated the Spanish colonizers led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

On April 27, 1521, natives led by their chieftain, Datu Lapulapu, successfully defended the island of Mactan against Spanish colonizers. The battle also resulted in the death of Magellan.

After the offering of flowers, local performers did a reenactment of the historic battle.

Jonel Espinosa Pepito, who is an internationally acclaimed eskrimador and the father of the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, played the role of Datu Lapulapu while Henj Manlosa, a teacher, was his Reyna Bulakna.

Meanwhile, Belgian-Filipino Kevin Lahousse was this year’s Ferdinand Magellan.

Young members of the Lapu-Lapu Arnis Abanico also showcased their martial arts in an arnis presentation.

