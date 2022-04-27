Death toll in Old Clarin Bridge collapse reaches 4
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals were reported dead in the tragic collapse of a bridge in Loay town, Bohol.
Police Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, information officer of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, said authorities recorded four deaths as of 7:45 p.m., including a foreigner.
Cheung also said authorities already rescued a total of 18 individuals.
The identities of the victims and survivors are still being verified as of this writing, Cheung added.
A total of 10 vehicles, including two dump trucks, were submerged in Loboc River when the Old Clarin Bridge collapsed around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Search and rescue operations are still ongoing as of 8 p.m. /rcg
