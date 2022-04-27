Death toll in Old Clarin Bridge collapse reaches 4

By: Morexette Marie Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent, CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | April 27,2022 - 08:44 PM
Clarin Bridge collapse

Authorities have so far reported four fatalities in the collapse of the Old Clarin Bridge in the Municipality of Loay in Bohol on Wednesday afternoon, April 27. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing on Wednesday night.     / contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four individuals were reported dead in the tragic collapse of a bridge in Loay town, Bohol.

Police Lt. Thomas Zen Cheung, information officer of the Bohol Provincial Police Office, said authorities recorded four deaths as of 7:45 p.m., including a foreigner.

Cheung also said authorities already rescued a total of 18 individuals.

The identities of the victims and survivors are still being verified as of this writing, Cheung added.

A total of 10 vehicles, including two dump trucks, were submerged in Loboc River when the Old Clarin Bridge collapsed around 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing as of 8 p.m. /rcg

