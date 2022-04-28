Cebuana beauties take home special awards during MUPH’s preliminaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Beautiful standouts among a sea of gorgeous ladies.

Three Cebuana beauties who are vying for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines crown took home special awards during the preliminaries, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Okada Manila.

First off is Miss Mandaue Isabel Luche, who was awarded as Miss Jeweler.

Wearing a blue sexy swimsuit and an elegant green gown with a super high light during the evening gown competition, this young influencer from Cebu is making everyone take notice of her prowess as a beauty queen.

Miss Cebu City Chantal Schmidt, meanwhile, was given the Miss Cavaso award.

This 20-year-old stunner was elegantly beautiful in her black velvet gown during the preliminary evening gown competition.

Bringing home the award for Miss Okada Manila is this year’s returnee, Miss Cebu Province Lou Dominique Piczon.

With her known pasarela walk, she took a bold choice and wore a bright pink gown during the evening gown competition.

The grand coronation night for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines 2022 will be this coming April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

