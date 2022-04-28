Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary: ‘Best decision ever’
CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
On Instagram, Santos shared some throwback photos with her husband Agoncillo.
“13 years married.. 18 years together.. ❤️❤️ 2 years na lang, 2 dekada na tayong magkapiling..,” she wrote.
The actress said that it was the “best decision” she made.
“best decision ever! Through ups and downs, back pains and stiff necks.. life with you and our little ones.. will always be my greatest blessing.. i love you with all my heart.. @ryan_agoncillo ,” she added
View this post on Instagram
Agoncillo, on Instagram, likewise posted a black-and-white photo with his wife.
He simply captioned the photo, “13” with a heart emoji.
View this post on Instagram
Fellow celebrities showered them with anniversary greetings including Angel Locsin, Maja Salvador, Marian Rivera, and Jolina Magdangal.
Agoncillo and Santos tied the knot in 2009. They have three children namely Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.
RELATED STORIES
Judy Ann Santos is the happiest ‘ate’ for Angelica Panganiban!
Judy Ann Santos not afraid of losing fame: ‘Naibaba ko na ‘yung legacy ko’
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.