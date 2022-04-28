Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary: ‘Best decision ever’

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity couple Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

On Instagram, Santos shared some throwback photos with her husband Agoncillo.

“13 years married.. 18 years together.. ❤️❤️ 2 years na lang, 2 dekada na tayong magkapiling..,” she wrote.

The actress said that it was the “best decision” she made.

“best decision ever! Through ups and downs, back pains and stiff necks.. life with you and our little ones.. will always be my greatest blessing.. i love you with all my heart.. @ryan_agoncillo ,” she added

 

Agoncillo, on Instagram, likewise posted a black-and-white photo with his wife.

He simply captioned the photo, “13” with a heart emoji.

 

Fellow celebrities showered them with anniversary greetings including Angel Locsin, Maja Salvador, Marian Rivera, and Jolina Magdangal.

Agoncillo and Santos tied the knot in 2009. They have three children namely Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

