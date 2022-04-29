LOOK: Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow arrive in Manila for Miss Universe PH

Miss Universe titleholders Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow have finally arrived in Manila ahead of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant.

The two beauty queens gave fans a sneak peek at their flights and first moments in the Philippines via their respective social media accounts.

Tebow, who won the crown in 2017, showed herself donning a red glittery jumpsuit while bonding with candidates for this year’s pageant, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday, April 28.

“I’m so happy to be here! Philippines day one,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demitebow)

Mittenaere, meanwhile, showed herself with her luggage, apparently on her way to the airport, as seen on her Instagram Stories yesterday, April 28. She then disclosed that she arrived in Manila a few hours later on the same day.

“Well arrived in Manila. Relaxing time before the craziness of tomorrow,” she said.

During her flight, the Miss Universe 2016 winner had an online question and answer with fans via a series of Instagram Stories.

Mittenaere disclosed that she will be wearing a Michael Cinco gown for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. She added that travel time from Paris to the Philippines lasts for 16 hours, though she decided to do a stopover at Dubai for a shorter flight.

Mittenaere and Tebow will be hosting the Miss Universe Philippines finals night alongside Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

The finals will be held tomorrow, April 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will also be coming to the pageant as a special guest and judge. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, Demi-Leigh Tebow chosen as hosts of Miss Universe PH 2022

WATCH: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu pretty in pink for Miss Universe PH prelim interviews

Cebuana beauties take home special awards during MUPH’s preliminaries