Cebuana queens shine during MUPH 2022 preliminaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana beauty queens are giving other Miss Universe Philippines 2022 candidates a run for their money.

These four lovely finalists made sure that they give it their all to make way for the grand finals as they give every pageant fan a tease during their preliminary performance.

Miss Cebu City Chantal Schmidt dazzled in a velvet black gown made by Edward Castro and made heads turn as she sashays in a one-piece purple bikini.

Miss Cebu Province Lou Dominique Piczon on the other hand opted to make a brighter mark in her pink gown made by Mara Chua. The 26-year-old stunner showed everyone her toned physique in a one-piece purple bikini as well.

In a Mel Maria creation, Miss Lapu-Lapu Sasha Chiesa radiated in an elegant white gown with a sexy cut, then ended her performance with a purple bikini.

Miss Mandaue Isabel Luche is making everyone hold their breath with her super-high cut slit gown made by Allain Soco. This 22-year-old stunned everyone with her green gown that night and how her toned body made her purple bikini fit perfectly.

Tomorrow, April 30, at the SM MOA Arena all the lovely candidates will shine and a new set of queens will be crowned for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines coronation night. /rcg

