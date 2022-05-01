Catriona Gray wishes Miss Universe PH candidates given ‘more difficult questions’

Catriona Gray gave her opinion regarding the questions asked to the Miss Universe Philippines candidates during the coronation night yesterday, April 30.

The Miss Universe 2018 titleholder, who was not present at the said event due to a filming commitment, expressed her excitement just before a new Miss Universe Philippines was crowned, via her Twitter page, also yesterday. Gray asked fans who their bets were while stating her thoughts on the questions.

“I wish the girls were given more difficult questions. Feeling ko kayang-kaya nila (I feel like they can do more),” she said.

Although not present physically, Gray contributed a “special participation” through a taped video aired during the event, which the pageant organization earlier teased about.

Meanwhile, Gray received the same sentiments from netizens, with some of them pointing out that the questions given were “simple” and prevented the candidates from “shining” during the question-and-answer portion.

“Same feeling. I felt they weren’t able to shine because of the questions that they got. Like Pasay, for one, had the same answers from a chat with Pia and final Q&A,” one @sugasnecklace replied, referring to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“Exactly! I mean, nothing against the organization since it’s how and what they [probably] plan. But it could’ve been very exciting to see how they answer tough questions,” one @Yanskiee23 stated. “In addition, we’re talking about [the] Miss Universe title at the end of the day. [Barangay] competitions supply more difficult questions than what they’ve given to the girls during the finals. Just [saying].”

“True queen! The girls must have a difficult (not a literal difficult) question and I think they must include to their questions the current events like the upcoming election, leadership, mother nature, etc.,” one @_gbrl_prk said.

Celeste Cortesi of Pasay was named Miss Universe Philippines 2022 at the event held at the Mall of Asia Arena, inheriting the crown from Beatrice Luigi Gomez. During the question-and-answer portion, Cortesi was asked about how she would spend time if she has the ability to stop it, to which she answered spending it with her family in Italy, particularly her mother. Cortesi was also crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018.

The pageant also awarded subsidiary titles to Makati delegate Michelle Dee who received the Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism crown, and Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol who got the Miss Universe Philippines-Charity crown. Annabelle MacDonnell from Misamis Oriental placed first runner-up while Katrina Llegado from Taguig was proclaimed second runner-up.

