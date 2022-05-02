SWAT of Mandaue gets bomb suits, night vision googles, helmets

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 02,2022 - 09:09 PM
The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of Mandaue City has been given protective equipment like ballistic helmets, night vision googles, and bomb suits by the Mandaue City government. | Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has turned over protective equipment to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Mandaue City Police Office on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The protective gears given include bomb suits, night vision goggles, and ballistic helmets.

The equipment was handed over during an activity conducted at the city hall grounds on Monday morning.

The city government wants police personnel to be more protected whenever responding to an alarm.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., deputy city force commander of the city mobile force company, said the equipment would enhance the capability of the SWAT. 

He said that these would be very useful especially when responding to shooting incidents.

Caacoy added that these would also be helpful for the upcoming elections especially if there would be a riot.

He said though that Mandaue had been peaceful and had not recorded any election-related incidents.

“Ang importante preparado ta, preparado ta sa atoang mga gamit,” said Caacoy.

(What is important is we are prepared, we are prepared in our equipment as well.)

