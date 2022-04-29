Mandaue VOC: Only 5 individuals got 2nd booster shot in five days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Vaccination Operations Center in Mandaue City has only recorded five individuals who availed of the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the second COVID-19 booster shot.

Levi Doverte, VOC senior data controller and operations manager, said all five individuals were senior citizens.

The roll-out of the fourth dose or the second booster shot for immunocompromised individuals aged 18 years old and above started on Monday, April 25 and from that time until today, Friday, April 29, only five got their second booster shots.

Doverte said currently more than 59,000 individuals had already received the third dose or the first booster shot.

He said they were hoping that these would also get the fourth dose.

The VOC is encouraging residents to get the fourth dose.

Shema Belle Geverola, VOC nurse supervisor, said getting the fourth dose would help individuals to have additional protection against viruses.

“Maski boosted ta with the third dose still ma expose man gihapon ta outside we are always exposed to viruses aside from COVID-19, of course, those immunocompromised sila gyud ang highly risky sa population,” said Geverola.

(Even if they are boosted with the third dose, they can still be exposed outside, we are always exposed to viruses aside from COVID-19, of course, those immunocompromised, they are the highly risky of the population.)

Doverte added that the fourth dose would help them from experiencing severe or moderate symptoms of the COVID-19 if infected.

/dbs

