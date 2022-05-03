BREAKING: Duterte OKs end to e-sabong

By: Christia Marie Ramos - Inquirer.net | May 03,2022 - 10:09 AM

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he will order an end to e-sabong following the recommendation of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, citing its social cost to Filipinos.

“The recommendation of Sec. Año is to do away with e-sabong,” Duterte said in his Talk to the People aired on Tuesday.

“And I agree with it, e-sabong will end by tonight…or bukas,” he added.

