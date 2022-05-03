BREAKING: Duterte OKs end to e-sabong
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he will order an end to e-sabong following the recommendation of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, citing its social cost to Filipinos.
“The recommendation of Sec. Año is to do away with e-sabong,” Duterte said in his Talk to the People aired on Tuesday.
“And I agree with it, e-sabong will end by tonight…or bukas,” he added.
READ: Just-graduated cop nabbed for crimes linked to e-sabong
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.