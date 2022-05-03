CCPO awaits directives on closure of e-sabong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here are already waiting for directives from national headquarters to conduct operations against e-sabong following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for its closure.

The order of Duterte to end e-sabong stemmed from the recommendation of Interior Secretary Eduard Año.



Duterte, during his Talk to the People that was taped on Monday, May 2, and aired on Tuesday, May 3, said he agreed with Ano’s recommendation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they were happy with this pronouncement, considering that a lot of crimes are happening right now due to e-sabong addiction.

“We heard a lot crimes happening right now were due to the kaning pagka addict aning E-sabong and we are happy of course as law enforcers, more specifically ngari sa Cebu City, nalipay mi nga mao ni ang pronouncement sa atong presidente,” Macatangay said.

(We heard a lot crimes happening right now were due to being addicted to e-sabong and we are happy of course as law enforcers, more specifically here in Cebu City, we are happy with this pronouncement of our president.)

But as a matter of protocol, they have to wait for the directives from the national headquarters first as they need a document showing that franchise from various entities are cancelled.

“Kung wala na sila ana nga franchise, it will render their activity as illegal. So, panakpon gyud silang tanan. Sa ilang gipang apply na areas kung asa sila nagpaduwa, I think the city government can order their closure,” she said.

(If they don’t have the franchise, it will render their activity as illegal. So, they will be apprehended. In the areas where they applied for hosting games, I think the city government can order their closure.)

Macatangay said that they have no figures yet of the total e-sabong franchises in Cebu City as the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) has the hold in this.

Also, she added that they have not recorded complaints in Cebu City with regards to e-sabong.

As to the possibility that face-to-face cockfighting will also be affected, Macatangay said that as long as these activities are illegally operating, they will go after their operations too.

“Kultura man gyud na sa Pinoy nga past time nila ang sabong. Kung magduwa ra sila ana, wa manay problema. But once nga adunay kwarta nga involved, sugal, pustaanany na sila, that makes the particular activity illegal. That’s when the police will come in,” Macatangay said.

(It is really Filipino culture that cockfighting is a past time. If they play, there’s no problem. But once there is money involved, that’s already gambling, and that makes it illegal. That’s when the police will come in.)

READ: Cebu City police to monitor listed ‘e-sabong’ venues

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy