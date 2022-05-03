Comelec-Mandaue: 2,063 individuals take part in final briefing for May 9 polls

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Over 2,000 individuals who will render service during the May 9 elections in Mandaue City have undergone final briefing on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

A total of 2,063 individuals, including electoral board members, Department of Education Supervising Officer, technicians, and support staff, among others, took part in the final briefing.

They were divided into two batches. The first batch was scheduled for the first half of the day and the second batch later in the day.

The briefing was conducted by the Commission on Elections Mandaue (COMELEC-Mandaue) in coordination with the Department of Education Mandaue City Division, Mandaue City Police Office, and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

The briefing was conducted to prepare and remind those rendering service what needs to be done during the elections.

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer, said they reminded them of the things that they need to bring to their precincts, things that needed to be submitted at the canvassing area after the election, and other things that needed to be done during the polls.

Sarno said they are now ready for the May 9 polls.

Apart from the vote-counting machines (VCM), all election paraphernalia were already delivered to their office and the City Treasurer’s Office.

The VCMs will be delivered on Thursday, May 5.

Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Mandaue Superintendent, said no teacher has backed out from serving during the elections. Still, they have 15 other personnel who will be on standby on election day.

